Bugsnax Full Theme Song Released, Sing Along With Detailed Lyrics

Developer Young Horses’ upcoming title, Bugsnax, has been receiving major reception form gamers all around, and some of that is due to the catchy theme song.

With the Future of Gaming event only showcasing a snippet of the song, many viewers were itching for the full song. Today, the full theme song released onto YouTube, and its everything we wanted and more. Now you can bob your head to the Bugsnax theme for another 2 weeks.

Check out the full theme song for Bugsnax down below:

Sing along to the song with the lyrics provided in the YouTube video description down below:

Kinda bug and kinda snack

Try to catch ’em in your trap

Feed somebody and you’ll see

We are whatever we eat

Find ’em hiding in the sand

Tearing up a ketchup patch

Come to Snaktooth Island and

Discover its Bugsnax I heard that somewhere far off in the ocean

There lies an island where the creatures roam

A famed explorer tells me they’re delicious and yet

They’re hitherto unknown You might think it sounds impossible

‘Til you’ve seen a carrot crawl Kinda bug and kinda snack

Try to catch ’em in your trap

Feed somebody and you’ll see

We are whatever we eat

Find ’em hiding in the sand

Tearing up a ketchup patch

Come to Snaktooth Island and

Discover its Bugsnax Oh-oo-oh

It’s Bugsnax Oh-oo-oh

Talkin’ ’bout Bugsnax Oh-oo-oh

It’s Bugsnax And if the rumour’s not complete baloney

Then it’s the story of the century

So grab a journal listen up and make some new friends

To solve the mystery An expedition thirteen-strong

Of Grumpuses who all set off

Seeking out a better life

On Snaktooth Island they did find

A tasty quest to fill the hole

That many feel inside their soul

Venture deep to reach the truth

And maybe you’ll learn something too You might think it sounds impossible

‘Til you’ve seen a sandwich climb a wall Kinda bug and kinda snack

Try to catch ’em in your trap

Feed somebody and you’ll see

We are whatever we eat

Find ’em hiding in the sand

Tearing up a ketchup patch

Come to Snaktooth Island and

Discover its Bugsnax Oh-oo-oh

It’s Bugsnax Oh-oo-oh

Talkin’ ’bout Bugsnax Oh-oo-oh

It’s Bugsnax Oh-oo-oh

Everyone’s talkin’ ’bout Bugsnax It’s Bugsnax

As I mentioned above, Bugsnax made its debut at PlayStation’s Future of gaming event, which was a major hit with the viewers. Ever since the game’s debut, gamers were making memes, talking about Bugsnax, and everything else in between.

A new interview talking about Bugsnax revealed some new details about the upcoming game. We learned what the game was about, some details about how the game would play, and plenty of other great tidbits. If you’re interested in learning about Bugsnax, click here!

Bugsnax is set to release for the PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Think the theme song will be stuck in your head again? Let us know in the comments below!

