Bugsnax Full Theme Song Released, Sing Along With Detailed Lyrics
Developer Young Horses’ upcoming title, Bugsnax, has been receiving major reception form gamers all around, and some of that is due to the catchy theme song.
With the Future of Gaming event only showcasing a snippet of the song, many viewers were itching for the full song. Today, the full theme song released onto YouTube, and its everything we wanted and more. Now you can bob your head to the Bugsnax theme for another 2 weeks.
Check out the full theme song for Bugsnax down below:
Sing along to the song with the lyrics provided in the YouTube video description down below:
Kinda bug and kinda snack
Try to catch ’em in your trap
Feed somebody and you’ll see
We are whatever we eat
Find ’em hiding in the sand
Tearing up a ketchup patch
Come to Snaktooth Island and
Discover its Bugsnax
I heard that somewhere far off in the ocean
There lies an island where the creatures roam
A famed explorer tells me they’re delicious and yet
They’re hitherto unknown
You might think it sounds impossible
‘Til you’ve seen a carrot crawl
Kinda bug and kinda snack
Try to catch ’em in your trap
Feed somebody and you’ll see
We are whatever we eat
Find ’em hiding in the sand
Tearing up a ketchup patch
Come to Snaktooth Island and
Discover its Bugsnax
Oh-oo-oh
It’s Bugsnax
Oh-oo-oh
Talkin’ ’bout Bugsnax
Oh-oo-oh
It’s Bugsnax
And if the rumour’s not complete baloney
Then it’s the story of the century
So grab a journal listen up and make some new friends
To solve the mystery
An expedition thirteen-strong
Of Grumpuses who all set off
Seeking out a better life
On Snaktooth Island they did find
A tasty quest to fill the hole
That many feel inside their soul
Venture deep to reach the truth
And maybe you’ll learn something too
You might think it sounds impossible
‘Til you’ve seen a sandwich climb a wall
Kinda bug and kinda snack
Try to catch ’em in your trap
Feed somebody and you’ll see
We are whatever we eat
Find ’em hiding in the sand
Tearing up a ketchup patch
Come to Snaktooth Island and
Discover its Bugsnax
Oh-oo-oh
It’s Bugsnax
Oh-oo-oh
Talkin’ ’bout Bugsnax
Oh-oo-oh
It’s Bugsnax
Oh-oo-oh
Everyone’s talkin’ ’bout Bugsnax
It’s Bugsnax
As I mentioned above, Bugsnax made its debut at PlayStation’s Future of gaming event, which was a major hit with the viewers. Ever since the game’s debut, gamers were making memes, talking about Bugsnax, and everything else in between.
A new interview talking about Bugsnax revealed some new details about the upcoming game. We learned what the game was about, some details about how the game would play, and plenty of other great tidbits. If you’re interested in learning about Bugsnax, click here!
Bugsnax is set to release for the PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Think the theme song will be stuck in your head again? Let us know in the comments below!