Watch 17 Minutes of New Gameplay in New Shadow Warrior 3 Walkthrough

Devolver Digital has released an extensive gameplay walkthrough for the upcoming Shadow Warrior.

Check out the new gameplay walkthrough down below:

The new gameplay walkthrough clocks in at 17-minutes long and as you might assume gives players an extensive look at the gameplay. Nonetheless, the game is looking great, as the new walkthrough showcases a whole level in gorgeous 4K resolution. Lastly, fans will be met with a new look at the game’s combat system, traversal, and enemy types which is all looking solid.

The Shadow Warrior 3 will launch sometime in 2021, with no concrete release date given at the moment. Stay here to keep up to date with the latest news for this title.

Source: Devolver Digital