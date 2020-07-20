SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Accolades Trailer Revives a Classic Title

THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp has launched one of their most anticipated remastered titles of 2020 — SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

Over the weekend an accolades trailer for the cult classic remaster hit the internet showcasing some f the best parts of the game. If you were a fan of the original title from way back in the day or just a SpongeBob fan, this game will be totally up your lane! The accolades trailer features a ton of positive features from well-respected gaming websites.

Check out the accolades trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

This isn’t your average everyday Accolades Trailer. This is an… ADVANCED Accolades Trailer! Three weeks ago, we released SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and not only did the game get (mostly) spongetastic reviews from press and critics, the community feedback was better than we could have hoped for!

If the accolades trailer didn’t sell you enough on how good the remastered cult classic title is, perhaps our review roundup on the epic game will.

The long-awaited arrival of the remaster port for the game on current generation of consoles is here and both long-time fans of the franchise as well as newcomers to the game, are jumping in joy. And judging from reviews on the game, developer Purple Lamp did a pretty good job on bringing back such a nostalgic title! Check out the full review roundup for SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated right here!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Have you been playing the epic remastered title? Let us know what you think about the game in the comments below!

source: YouTube