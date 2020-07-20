PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Announced in New Teaser Trailer

A new announcement trailer has been released for the upcoming PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“Join the Mighty Pups on a super-heroic mission to Save Adventure Bay in their levelled up video game, with up to 2-players.”

The new trailer clocks in at 50-seconds long, but does give players a release date. In addition, to a release date, the new trailer also gives players a solid look at the game. For the first time ever, players will be able to team up with a buddy in an all-new co-op mode. Players will be able to”unlock fun mini-games, rescue familiar friends and use each pup’s mighty powers to make the town PAWsome again!”

This title won’t be the first PAW Patrol video game, as PAW Patrol: On a Roll which release back in 2018. This upcoming title will act as a continuation of the beloved franchise.

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay will release on Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on Nov.6, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new announce trailer? Are you going to pick it up when it drops o

Source: PlayStation Youtube