Sony is Giving Away Free Ghost of Tsushima PlayStation 4 Dynamic Themes

Sony is offering free PS4 dynamic themes for the upcoming and highly Ghost of Tsushima.

Check out the dynamic themed down below via Wario64 on twitter.

Free Ghost of Tsushima theme for PSN (unlimited use codes, seems to be the same theme from late last year)



Americas: 5NEC-F9N4-75M8

Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 8T2T-CRNJ-FM72

Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3

Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8

Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH pic.twitter.com/AQTOr2z0Vd — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 15, 2020

The news comes from Wario64 on Twitter who resurfaced the free dynamic themes. The theme is very clean with a nicely framed Jin Sakai in the distance with a beautiful sunset in motion. In addition, to the crisp image, a relaxing and healing score can be heard over it all. It’s really quite therapeutic. The download process for the theme is quite simple. Find your region’s code and then head over to the PlayStation store and redeem the code. However, act fast because we have no clue how long this offer will be valid.

In related news, Sony and Sucker Punch studios have been ramping up their promotional videos for Ghost of Tsushima as the release rapidly approaches. Just today a brand new video showcasing the game’s exploration has been released alongside a combat overview trailer. The game is looking fantastic and fans can’t be more excited for July 17th.

Ghost of Tsushima releases exclusively on PlayStation 4 Friday, July 17, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this dynamic theme? Will you download it and sport it on your home screen dashboard?

Source: Wario64 on Twitter