UFC 4 Reveal Trailer is Filled to the Brim With Action, Launches August 14

Ahead of tonight’s UFC 251 PPV event, EA Sports has kept their promise and revealed the very first look at the upcoming video game, UFC 4.

Check out the action filled trailer down below:

The trailer clocks in at two minutes long and reveals a ton of new information about the upcoming title. First, it has been revealed that both Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal will serve as the cover stars for UFC 4. In addition, those who viewed the trailer will notice that the game will feature unique fighting locations rather than the traditional octagon. This comes as exciting news, as it will be the first time a UFC title will offer this special new feature. Pre-order bonuses for the game has been also detailed and those who purchase the game early will receive the following:

Pre-Order EA SPORTS UFC 4 today and receive:

– Tyson Fury

– Anthony Joshua

– Backyard Customization Pack

– Jean Print Shorts

– Backyard Camo Shirt

– Backyard MMA Gloves

– Skull Cap

– Gold Chain

– Kumite Customization Pack

– Kumite Gladiator Shorts

– Kumite Cobra Shirt

– Rope Gloves

– Cobra Mask

– Kumite Necklace

Lastly, the trailer closes with a release date and fans will be delighted to know that UFC 4 officially launches worldwide on August 14, 2020, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What are your thoughts on this reveal trailer? Are you going to pick it up when it drops this summer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: EA SPORTS UFC