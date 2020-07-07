The Last of Us Part II Wins June’s Best New Game Voted by Players’ Choice

Sony has announced that The Last of Us Part II has won the best game of June based on players’ choice award.

The news has been announced on the PS Blog, where a congratulatory post has been made to Naughty Dog after receiving yet another accolade. The news doesn’t come as much of a shock, as fans have been experiencing and loving the release The Last of Us Part II. Sony also details how the title is decided by showcasing the voting criteria in the post, which you can check out down below.

How does it work? At the end of every month, PlayStation.Blog will open a poll where you can vote for the best new game released that month. Soon thereafter, we’ll close the polls, tally your votes, and announce the winner at PlayStation.Blog. PlayStation Store will also showcase some top Players’ Choice winners throughout the year. What is the voting criteria? That’s up to you! If you were only able to recommend one new release to a friend that month, which would it be? In keeping with our long tradition in the Game of the Year Awards, remastered or re-released games won’t qualify. Ambitious, larger-scale rebuilds and remakes like Shadow of the Colossus and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will. How are nominees decided? The PlayStation.Blog and PlayStation Store editorial teams will gather a list of that month’s most noteworthy releases and use it to seed the poll. Write-in votes will be accepted.

In related news, The Last of Us Part II has been receiving fantastic reviews claiming the game is an instant classic and somehow filling the shoes of the original release. The title is currently sitting at an impressive 94 percent on Metacritic based on 113 critics. The video crew right here at Gameranx had a ton to say about the game in the format of a ‘Before You Buy’. Check out the video right here.

The Last of Us Part II is out now exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Source: PlayStation Blog