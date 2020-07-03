One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Detailed Second DLC Character — Charlotte Cracker

Bandai Namco has released a brand new trailer for the second DLC character to join their epic One Piece beat em’ up title – -One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.

The second DLC character is indeed Charlotte Crakcer, who will pair pretty nicely with last week’s reveal — Charlotte Smoothie. The new trailer is pretty short, clocking in at only 45 seconds long, but we do get to see plenty of gameplay action of Cracker in action.

Check out the Charlotte Cracker in action in the latest trailer down below:

If you’re a fan of either the epic One Piece anime/manga or a fan of the beat em’ up style of the Warriors franchise, then this game is going to suit you best. The roster is brimming with loads of characters to choose from such as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and so many more.

Many reviews state the simple fun combat will have fans of this genre hooked for hours, but after long periods of playing, the game can start to feel repetitive. This game won’t be for everyone, but for those who it is designed for, will have a blast with it! Check out our review roundup for the epic beat em’ up game right here!

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Charlotte Smoothie is set to release

source: YouTube