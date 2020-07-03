Ubisoft Foward Teaser Trailer Promises Inside Looks at Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs 3, and More

Ubisoft has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming live streamed-direct — Ubisoft Forward.

The event is scheduled to air later this month on July 12th, and as the publisher notes, we will be getting an inside look at what they have been cooking up for the past couple of months. We can expect a detailed look into the long-running franchise — Assassin’s Creed; a ton of game reveals, and plenty more surprises.

Check out the teaser trailer down below:

Ubisoft Forward – A summer celebration of Ubisoft’s upcoming lineup of games and content, is right around the corner! The event will stream live on ubisoft.com

As you already know, with COVID-19 continuously spreading, developers and publishers had to switch up the way they announced/detailed their upcoming games. Ubisoft is one of the big hitters of the month when it comes to streams, but you can also expect to see a direct from Devolver Digital, Microsoft, and plenty more as the Summer continues.

Ubisoft Forward is set to air on July 12, so make sure to tune back to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest breaking news to come out from the event. What are you hoping to see get announced/detailed? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube