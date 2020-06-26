Dying Light: Hellraid DLC Gets Late July Release Date, Watch new Trailer Here

Techland has teamed up with IGN to exclusively reveal the exciting news of Dying Light: Hellraid’s release date.

Check out the exclusive release date trailer down below:

“Dying Light Hellraid, the demon-themed DLC pack for Techland’s open world zombie FPS Dying Light finally has a release date. The Hellraid DLC will be released on July 23 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.” Techland

While being short, the new teaser trailer dives quickly into the demon-themed action. The new DLC, Hellraid will adopt what seems to be similar to Dark Souls-like format. Players will be dropped into the depths of a new dungeon map and will be tasked with facing the undead with a multitude of new weapons. Nonetheless, the DLC looks like it will be loads of fun and a great return to a fantastic zombie game.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the anticipated sequel to Dying Light. In a blog post, developers Techland reveals that Dying Light 2 will no longer make the Spring 2020 release window, as the team needs more time to fulfill their vision. The post then goes on to say that new details will be arriving in the coming months.

Dying Light: Hellraid will release this summer on July 23, 2020, for all platforms.

What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news regarding Dying Light.

Source: IGN Youtube