Focus Home Interactive Acquires The Surge Development Studio

Deck13 has been around since 2001 and over the years the small development studio from Germany has managed to bring out some rather successful hits into the market. I think most would be familiar with Lords of the Fallen along with The Surge. In fact, the last two games developed by the studio were The Surge and its sequel. Now it looks like the studio is no longer independent.

We’re finding out today that Deck13 was recently purchased by Focus Home Interactive. The studio had worked with Focus Home Interactive for The Surge franchise and apparently the companies aligned well enough to merge. Focus Home Interactive is a video game publisher and developer that is based in France. Established in 1996, the company has made a name for itself for quite a few published titles into the market such as A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Farming Simulator franchise, to even World War Z, so the company has quite the diverse collection of titles that they have handled in the past.

What this means for Deck13 and the team’s projects remains to be seen. The Surge franchise has been a welcomed IP into the market so perhaps we could see a third installment come out next if not a new IP being released from the studio under Focus Home Interactive. For now, all we can do is wait and see what the future holds for the company and if there will be any other studios that will merge under Focus Home Interactive in the near future.









Source: Gematsu