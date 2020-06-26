Nintendo Switch Production Should Normalize This Summer

When it comes to 2020 this year has been one for the history books. We all dealt with the coronavirus and frankly still dealing with the health outbreak pandemic. However, as things start to return back to a normal state of life, we can expect the low production of certain products to come back in full force. For instance, one of the hot ticket items these past few months was the Nintendo Switch. It’s an entertainment console that appeals to a wide audience both young and old. For those that needed a break out from the mundane life at home or a means to entertain young kids during your remote work, the Nintendo Switch was quite the desirable item.

However, during this period, production was halted in some case and it meant that units available started to dwindle down. What units were available was also purchased quickly be resellers looking to upcharge the cost of the item for those looking to a unit. This paired with the highly anticipated release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons made the Nintendo Switch a rare and expensive item. Still, it looks like things are going back to normal.

During a shareholder meeting, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa had stated that this summer should see the complete return to normal for Nintendo Switch production and that the current status of first-party video game titles is on schedule. With that said, the Nintendo president also warned listeners that if predictions prove to be true and we have another wave of the coronavirus, then we could very well see another impact on both the console production and video game titles.

That’s the fear that most are dealing with right now. Some of us are still quarantined at home, unable to really socially gather and live life normally again. If this second wave hits in the fall, then it could mean another period in which we will be forced into staying home. For now, only time will tell how this pandemic will evolve.

Source: Kyodo News