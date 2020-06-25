PlayStation Mid-Year Deals Promotion Now Available, Full List of Sales Detailed

The PlayStation Blog has announced and detailed their new sale for the PlayStation platform. Titled as the mid-year promotion sale, players will be receiving a ton of great games, for a discounted price.

The sale has a ton of great games such as DayZ, the Hitman franchise, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and so much more. There’s plenty of time for players to jump into the sale, as the promotion will run until July 8.

Check out the official announcement down below:

That means from today you can enjoy titles like DayZ, Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition and Hitman – Game of the Year Edition.There are many more games taking part in this promotion. For European players, you can check out the full list here. Joining us from the US? Have a look here. Additionally, you’ll find discounts on a huge selection of movies as part of Mid-Year Deals! Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS4 to check out what titles are available in your region. The promotion runs until July 8, finishing at 23.59pm local time.

In related news, in a recent interview with VentureBeat, the former CEO feels like the era of massive video game titles may be coming to an end. As Shawn stated, there is a ton of money that goes into these video game titles. With some cases being in the hundred millions of dollars that go into a project that would not see a return for years to come.

These budgets are also something that will continue to increase over the next generation of video game consoles which means having to invest further into a project that you would hopefully see a big payoff when the game actually launches into the market. Learn more about what Layden thinks about shorter AAA titles right here!

With the Summer officially starting, gamers will want to stock up on some games as a bunch of publishers will be issuing sales throughout the whole Summer. Are you planning on picking up anything from the PlayStation mid-year sale? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog