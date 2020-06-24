Atlus Releases New Puzzle Trailer for Catherine: Full Body Running on Nintendo Switch

Atlus has released a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated Nintendo Switch port title — Catherine: Full Body.

The new trailer is a short one, but it does clock in at about 1 minute of video footage and showcases the game running on the Nintendo Switch. Catherine: Full Body is the remastered version of the original game, which released a while back. If you never got around to checking out Catherine, perhaps the Nintendo switch port will be your best bet to finally getting around to trying it!

Check out the latest trailer for Catherine: Full Body for the Nintendo Switch down below:

Catherine: Full Body’s puzzling action-adventure gameplay is on the go for the Nintendo Switch. The game is out this July 7th! Pre-purchase Catherine: Full Body on the Nintendo eShop now or pre-order from a local retailer to claim a bonus Sheep Keychain while supplies last at stores only!

Known for its crazy love story and whacky platforming action, Catherine: Full Body quickly became a cult classic for a lot of gamers. And it seems the remastered title is doing pretty well! Make sure to check out our review roundup for the remastered Catherine title right here!

Catherine: Full Body is currently available to purchase on the Ps4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, while the Nintendo Switch version is set to launch on July 7th. Are you excited for the upcoming remaster? Did you ever play it before? Let us know in the comments below!

