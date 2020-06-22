New Report Claims Nintendo Will Drop Smartphone Games

It wasn’t that long ago that Nintendo unveiled their interest in entering the mobile market. They had since released several video game titles for smartphones which include Super Mario Run and Mario Kart Tour. At the time, Nintendo was hoping to really make a name for themselves within the mobile division outside of the video game console platform. From there it was a battle to keep players interest and gain enough money to keep these apps really afloat but a new report from Bloomberg may have unveiled that Nintendo is backing out from the mobile market altogether.

There have been some issues with in-app purchases as we’re sure you are all aware of. Over the past couple of years, there were legal battles on some of these aspects being addictive and prey on consumers to spend more money in hopes of winning some special item or buff their accounts to further progress. With that said, sources close to Nintendo’s decisions informed Bloomberg that Nintendo was hoping to avoid any harm to the company name during this time by asking the developers behind these apps to make the games accessible for players who did not want to spend much money.

As a result, the hope for growth appears to be underwhelming. Falling far behind some of the other massive hit mobile games, Nintendo is starting to avoid going down the pathway they originally plotted out. If you don’t recall, Nintendo had planned to release two mobile games each year, but seeing the numbers coming back with little revenue to back the games support, we may see Nintendo wrap up production for their mobile apps after this fiscal year as a new game is slated to come out towards the tail end of this fiscal year.

At any rate, it doesn’t appear Nintendo is struggling to keep afloat themselves. The company has already made a massive splash in the market with the release of the Nintendo Switch and even during this quarantine pandemic going on right now, the platform blossomed thanks to the release of Nintendo Switch exclusive, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Source: Bloomberg