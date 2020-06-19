CD Projekt RED Announces Cyberpunk 2077 is Backwards Compatible, Users Will Receive Free Next Generation Upgrade

Famed developer, CD Projekt RED has taken to Twitter this morning to announce the exciting news that their upcoming RPG title — Cyberpunk 2077, will indeed backwards compatible!

This means players will be able to pick the game on launch day for the current generation of consoles, and then continue the epic RPG on the next generation of consoles, if they do decide to pick one up for themselves.

In addition to that exciting news, the developers also noted that users who do pick up a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 or Xbox One, will receive a free upgrade version of the title for their choosing on the next generation of consoles!

Check out the official announcement from CD Projekt RED down below:

A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

This is super exciting news for fans who are anticipating playing Cyberpunk 2077. The worry of having to start the game over on PS5 or Xbox Series X would have been a slight bummer, so it’s nice to see the developers incorporate the transition phase nicely.

In related news, CD Projekt RED has confirmed yet another delay for the highly anticipated game. Cyberpunk 2077 seems it will face one last delay before it officially launches later this Fall. If you want to learn more about the recently announced delay, click here!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now set to release for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms on November 19, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming RPG title? Will you upgrade to the next generation of consoles? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter