Ubisoft Releases New Trailer for Upcoming The Division 2 Iron Horse Raid, Watch Here

Ubisoft has been killing it when it comes to content for their looter shooter title, The Division 2. They are gearing up for yet another raid, an 8-player group effort to take on an unimaginable enemy.

They have announced, and detailed, the next raid for The Division 2. Titled as the Iron Horse Raid, players will once again need to group up and plan. The latets trailer showcases the upcoming raid, and it seems from judging the trailer, this is going to be the biggest one yet.

The Iron Horse raid is set to release for the Ps4, Xbox One, and PC later this month on June 30th, so to hype their fans up, Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the Raid!

Check out the new Raid Trailer for The Division 2 down below:

Gather a squad of 8 players and enter D.C.’s United Ironworks in The Division 2’s second raid: Operation Iron Horse. Take on The Division 2’s greatest challenge yet, earn exclusive rewards and compete for the chance to be immortalized as the World First winners when Operation Iron Horse releases on June 30, 2020.

The Division 2 Iron Horse Raid is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on June 30th. are you excited for the upcoming raid? Let us know in the comments below!

