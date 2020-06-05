The Last of Us Easter Egg Finally Discovered In Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

There is usually a ton of little secrets added into video games in hopes that fans would stumble upon them later on when the title releases into the market. Naughty Dog is no stranger to adding Easter eggs and collectibles in their video games. You can find some of their past IPs make an appearance in some shape or form in their latest video game releases. While most are anticipating the release of The Last of Us Part 2 later this month, others are enjoying past works by the studio.

Previously there was an influx of players enjoying the previous release from Naughty Dog, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. This epic adventure was the conclusion of the Nathan Drake storyline and it was also a massive hit when it first released into the market. Still, fans were eager to either jump back into the game or play it for the first time ever when the game released on PlayStation Plus last month.

With the influx of players enjoying the game, it was surprising to learn that there was content still tucked away in the game that no one has stumbled upon when the game originally launched back in 2016. One player managed to find a secret in the game that a Naughty Dog developer claims that was the first time someone made note of it online.

Turns out during the portion of the game when you can explore the ocean depths, you can find a reference to The Last of Us. Apparently, there is a skeleton resting on the ocean floor that appears to be a clicker. Naughty Dog artists, Anthony Vaccaro made mention that this is the first he’s seen of someone posting about the secret.

This is a fitting discovery as not only is this a reference to the original The Last of Us at the time, but we’re also gearing up for the release of The Last of Us Part 2. We’re likely going to see plenty of secrets in the upcoming sequel to The Last of Us Part 2 which is slated to release on June 19, 2020, for the PlayStation 4.

I think this is the first time I have seen someone post about finding this fun little Uncharted 4 easter egg I made. Subtle and well hidden easter eggs are a blast to include😁 https://t.co/aH6p5UVTvR — Anthony Vaccaro (@vaccaro3d) June 3, 2020

