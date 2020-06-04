EA Brings Several Games To Steam Marketplace

For years Valve has dominated the PC digital marketplace with Steam. In a lot of ways, the marketplace had a monopoly but the Steam client was so well received there wasn’t much of a problem for players. Still, there have been several attempts by a variety of companies to introduce their own service online for players to purchase and download PC games. For instance, one of those companies that took their games off of Steam in likely a hope of competing against Valve was EA.

That’s no longer the case as the company brought back several video game titles on Steam for players to download and enjoy. There are several video game titles that you can enjoy through Steam which you can view right here. Still, it’s become quite the surprise for PC players that were previously already enjoying EA games through Steam or simply avoided purchasing them due to the fact that they were not available.

EA Games On Steam Highlight

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $59.99

The Sims 3 – $19.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $9.99

Crysis 3 – $9.89

Dragon Age Inquisition – $19.99

Need For Speed – $9.89

Unravel – $9.99

Shift 2 Unleashed – $4.99

Dead Space – $19.99

There are more video games likely to follow as not the EA entire catalog has been brought to Steam. There’s no official word on when additional games will be moved onto the digital marketplace, but we’re likely going to receive some sort of notice to further hype up their releases along with some potential new sales.

Source: IGN