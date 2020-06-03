Project Cars 3 Officially Announced

Project Cars has a third installment officially coming later this year. We knew that the development studio behind the game, Slightly Mad Studios, had been working on a new installment. At the beginning of last year the CEO of the studio, Ian Bell, had confirmed that the studio is working on the installment, though they were in very early pre-production.

This resulted in not knowing just when to expect the game to release. While the game had been confirmed to be in pre-production, there wasn’t much in terms of new information released, that is until now where we have an official trailer released offering an inside look at the game with a release date slated for sometime this summer.

Get ready for Your Ultimate Driver Journey. Own, upgrade, and customize hundreds of elite-brand road and race cars. Personalize your racing hero persona. And then race your way up from weekend warrior to racing legend in stunning global locations. Project CARS 3. Summer 2020. PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Unfortunately, we don’t have too much information on the game just yet. This trailer just showcases a quick look at some gameplay footage though we expect more details to come out soon. As mentioned earlier, this game has been slated to come out sometime this summer so we should have more information this month on what new features or mechanics that may be featured in the game.

For now, you can take a look at the trailer above and get ready for its release this summer for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

Source: YouTube