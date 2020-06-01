NetherRealm Studios Has Other Projects In The Works

If you’re not familiar with the development studio name, NetherRealm Studios, then you know of their video games. Founded by Ed Boon, the creator behind Mortal Kombat, NetherRealm Studios has since released a series of Mortal Kombat video games along with the Injustice franchise. With their latest release being Mortal Kombat 11 and Injustice 2, most fans had likely expected more of the same going forward.

For developers, working on the same franchise year after year may be a bit of a drain. However, that might not be the case for Ed Boon and his Mortal Kombat IP. Years after its creation, Mortal Kombat is a staple fighting series and one that’s become a household name. For fans, they’re not only getting new installments regularly, but the developers are given access to several licenses to help flesh out the roster. We’ve seen plenty of guest fighters enter the game and it’s likely a way to keep things feeling fresh.

Recently, the series creator and founder of NetherRealm Studios had been interviewed by Geoff Keighley, who spoke about the latest Mortal Kombat 11 DLC expansion, that again brings in some additional fighters into the mix. However, this is where Ed Boon let it slip that there is other stuff in the oven. What that entails is anyone’s guess. After Mortal Kombat 11 just released and only being a couple of years since the latest release of Injustice hit the marketplace, we could see a brand new IP.

What most are wondering is if this will also be a fighting game. NetherRealm Studios has mainly only released fighting titles. This could be a big change-up for the studio if they can dabble into other genres and it would certainly be interesting to see how it takes off players. For now, it’s a mystery just what the studio is working on, but we’ll keep our eyes out for any new announcements from the studio. For now, fans can enjoy the latest release from the development team, the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC.

Source: Comicbook