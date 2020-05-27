Fast & Furious Crossroads Receives First Gameplay Trailer and New Release Date

The very first gameplay trailer for Fast & Furious Crossroads has been released and showcases a blockbuster-style action set piece.

Check it out down below:

The brand new gameplay trailer puts Fast & Furious Crossroads’ gameplay at the forefront. For the first time, players will get a in-depth look at the game’s mechanics and gameplay loop. Players can expect fast-speed races and high action heists set pieces in this video game adaptation of the long-running Fast and the Furious franchise.

Something that stands out immensely is the voice work done by their actual counterparts from the films. This creates a more immersive and cohesive experience and makes this title fit right into the chaotic world of Fast and the Furious.

In addition to the very first gameplay trailer, Fast & Furious Crossroads has received a new release date of August 7, 2020, instead of its previously announced release window of May 2020.

Fast & Furious Crossroads will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 7, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new gameplay trailer? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Codemasters Youtube Channel