Catherine: Full Body Fall Into Temptation Hypes Up the Nintendo Switch Release Date

SEGA has released a new trailer for their upcoming remastered title — Catherine: Full Body!

The remastered title is already available to purchase on the Ps4, Xbox One, and PC, however, we are just waiting for the Nintendo Switch version. This new trailer gets Nintendo fans excited for the upcoming title, which is set to release this July. The new trailer is pretty short, but it showcases some of the

Check out the new Catherine: Full Body – Fall Into Temptation Nintendo Switch trailer down below:

Key Features:

This mature action-adventure puzzler will thrill players with a story that delves into relationships and the difficult choices we make

Choices that will determine your fate in multiple story branches and 13 available endings

Overcome challenging and addictive puzzles to survive the nightmare

Play on the go: whether it’s Versus or Co-op mode, it’s never a baaaa-d time to play with your friends

Original Catherine: Full Body add-on content now included in game (Catherine ‘Ideal Voice’ Set, Playable Character Set, Persona 5 Joker Character & Commentary Set, Bonus Content: Horn-Rimmed Glasses)

If you didn’t get a chance to play this game when it originally released back in 2011, this is finally your chance to do so. The newly remastered title gives players a redefined set of graphics, a ton of extra features, and much more.

Known for its crazy love story and whacky platforming action, Catherine: Full Body quickly became a cult classic for a lot of gamers. And it seems the remastered title is doing pretty well! Make sure to check out our review roundup for the remastered Catherine title right here!

Catherine Full Body is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 7th. Are you excited for the upcoming remaster? Planning on picking it up? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube