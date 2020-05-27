Xbox Head Alerts Fans That There Could Be Game Delays From Coronavirus

The health pandemic has become such a game-changer in how we handle our daily lives. Jobs have been on halted, schools have been shifted to working at home, social gathering is very limited, not to mention the slew of other rules and regulations that come from the various states. At any rate, there is still work being done in the video game industry. Most of the studios have shifted to working remotely at home and while it’s not the most ideal situation, there is plenty of work being done to ensure that these games make their way out into the market in a timely matter.

We’ve seen comments made in the past from various key members from the video game industry. For instance, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has chimed in the past alerting fans that the Xbox Series X is still on schedule to release, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some issues with different video game titles. Former Nintendo of America president, Reggie Fils-Aime, has a podcast out and he recently spoke with his once rival competitor in the industry, Phil Spencer. It’s here that Phil Spencer once again reiterates that he feels confident that the Xbox Series X will be releasing on time for this holiday season.

According to Phil Spencer, the current projects that have already completed most of the work required from outside sources are likely not in danger of being hit with long delays if they are delayed at all. It’s the games that are still in early development which will likely have a problem in reaching its intended release date. These are the games that require different voice acting, motion capture, among other collaborations to deliver the game into the market.

There’s certainly a lot of areas that the game development requires work on before it’s readily available to move onto the next phase. While these games are likely able to be worked on in different areas, the need for such different sources such as actors to come in and offer their services may really put down a roadblock for developers. At any rate, we are likely not going to see these games revealed for a good little while as most of the events and expos planned for this year have been cancelled.

Source: IGN