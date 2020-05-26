The Official Last of Us Podcast Announced for June 9, Will Offer Deep Dive Into the Game

Director for The Last of Us Part 2, Neil Druckmann has shared today that an official podcast for the titular game will be dropping early next month!

The newly announced podcast will be a deep dive into the creation of both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2. Neil Druckmann will of course be part of the podcast, however, we will also get special guests such as key developers, voice actors — Troy Baker (Joel) and Ashley Johnson (Ellie) — and much more! The podcast is set to air on June 9th on the Apple Podcast and presumably other streaming services like Spotify..

Check out the official Twitter announcement from Director Neil Druckmann down below:

We are taking a deep dive into the creation of The Last of Us Part I & II. Excited for this to finally come out! https://t.co/T38tBPeQCR — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 26, 2020

Check out the official description via the Apple Podcast website down below:

Host Christian Spicer takes listeners through the groundbreaking journey of The Last of Us and the making of the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II. Featuring writer and creative director Neil Druckmann and stars Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, as well as other talents and visionaries who brought the games to life.

In related news, Sony and Naughty Dog will be holding a specific State of Play event for their highly anticipated exclusive title — The Last of Us Part 2.

The event is scheduled to go live this week on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 4:00pm Eastern Time on Twitch and YouTube. The post details there will be about 20 minutes of footage focusing solely on the highly anticipated title. In addition, 8 of those minutes will include never before seen gameplay, so you definitely won’t want to miss it! Learn more about the upcoming State of Play event right here!

The Last of Us 2 is officially set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on June 19th. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter , Apple