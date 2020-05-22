PlayStation Days of Play 2020 Kicks Off Next Month

There’s always the struggle to pick up all the big hitter video game titles, accessories, and hardware. At times you have to sacrifice not picking up a game at launch, maybe you want to wait for a delay or simply are uncertain if the game is worth it in your eyes. As a result, there are plenty of us out here waiting for different sales events to pick up some of those passed up items. A yearly event for Sony is the Days of Play sale which is featured from various retailers. This event will give players the opportunity in picking up several discounted items.

It’s a great time to enjoy some of those backlog video game titles as well. We’re all dealing with the health pandemic and while we wait for life to really start returning back to normalcy, you may find some use out of the Days of Play event. Overall, this event is set to take place on June 3 and will continue through June 17, 2020. This should give you ample enough time to decide if you want to pick up a particular discounted item. Best of all, we know what some of these deals will include thanks to an official PlayStation Blog post.

Days of Play 2020

Gold Wireless Headsets – $69.99

Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99

Nioh 2 – $39.99

MLB The Show 20 – $39.99

Predator: Hunting Grounds – $29.99

Death Stranding – $29.99

Dreams – $29.99

Days Gone – $19.99

MediEvil – $19.99

Blood & Truth – $19.99

Everybody’s Golf VR – $14.99

Astro Bot Rescue Mission – $9.99

Farpoint – $9.99

The last of us Remastered – $9.99

12 Month PlayStation Plus Membership – 30% Off

12 Month PlayStation Now Membership – 30% Off

3 Month PlayStation Now Membership – 20% Off

Source: PlayStation Blog