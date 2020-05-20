Marvel’s Avengers Pre-order Guide | Everything You Need To Know
Marvel’s Avengers is an upcoming video game being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. Taking place after the events of A-Day, and event in history in which the Avengers gather to showcase their new headquarters in San Francisco, an accident causes the city to be destroyed causing all superheroes to be outlawed. Years passed after the Avengers disbanded when a new foe poses a possible threat against Earth leaving the Avengers to once again join forces and prevent the destruction of humanity.
Marvel’s Avengers
- Developer: Crystal Dynamic
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO
- Release: September 4, 2020
Marvel’s Avengers Standard Edition
Standard Edition pre-order includes…
- Physical / Digital Copy
- Marvel’s Legacy Nameplate
- Online Beta Access
- Marvel Legacy Outfit Pack
Standard Edition Pre-order $59.99 |PS4|XBO|PC
Marvel’s Avengers Exclusive Digital Edition
Exclusive Digital Edition pre-order includes…
- Digital Copy
- Exclusive Ms. Marvel Nameplate
- Credits
- 72 Hour Early Access
Exclusive Digital Edition Pre-order $69.99 |PS4
Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
Deluxe Edition pre-order includes…
- Physical / Digital Copy
- 72 Hour Early Access
- Obsidian Nameplate Pack
- Obsidian Outfit Pack
Deluxe Edition Pre-order $79.99 |PS4|XBO|PC
Marvel’s Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Edition
Earth's Mightiest pre-order includes...
- Physical Copy
- Steelbook
- Black Widow Belt Buckle
- Iron Man’s Prototype Armor Blueprints
- Captain America Statue
- Mjolnir Keychain
- 6” Hulk Bobble-Head
- Honorary Avenger Pin
- 5×7 Avengers Day Group Photo
Earth’s Mightiest Edition Pre-order $199.99 |PS4|XBO