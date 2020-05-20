Marvel’s Avengers Pre-order Guide | Everything You Need To Know

Marvel’s Avengers is an upcoming video game being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. Taking place after the events of A-Day, and event in history in which the Avengers gather to showcase their new headquarters in San Francisco, an accident causes the city to be destroyed causing all superheroes to be outlawed. Years passed after the Avengers disbanded when a new foe poses a possible threat against Earth leaving the Avengers to once again join forces and prevent the destruction of humanity.

Marvel’s Avengers

Developer: Crystal Dynamic

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: September 4, 2020

Marvel’s Avengers Standard Edition

Standard Edition pre-order includes…

Physical / Digital Copy

Marvel’s Legacy Nameplate

Online Beta Access

Marvel Legacy Outfit Pack

Standard Edition Pre-order $59.99 |PS4|XBO|PC

Marvel’s Avengers Exclusive Digital Edition

Exclusive Digital Edition pre-order includes…

Digital Copy

Exclusive Ms. Marvel Nameplate

Credits

72 Hour Early Access

Exclusive Digital Edition Pre-order $69.99 |PS4

Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

Deluxe Edition pre-order includes…

Physical / Digital Copy

72 Hour Early Access

Obsidian Nameplate Pack

Obsidian Outfit Pack

Deluxe Edition Pre-order $79.99 |PS4|XBO|PC

Marvel’s Avengers Earth’s Mightiest Edition

Earth's Mightiest pre-order includes...

Physical Copy

Steelbook

Black Widow Belt Buckle

Iron Man’s Prototype Armor Blueprints

Captain America Statue

Mjolnir Keychain

6” Hulk Bobble-Head

Honorary Avenger Pin

5×7 Avengers Day Group Photo

Earth’s Mightiest Edition Pre-order $199.99 |PS4|XBO