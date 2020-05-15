Halo Infinite Will Be Showcased During July’s Xbox Series X Event

E3 2019 most were likely expecting some big reveals for the Halo Infinite release. With anticipation for gameplay footage and details on the narrative, what we got instead was a cinematic trailer. More Halo was slated to be unveiled at E3 2020 but now that event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus health pandemic we’re all going through at the moment. Regardless, the video game is still going to see an audience through a stream event that is slated to come out in July of this year. If you haven’t already heard the new Microsoft is holding stream events known as Xbox 20/20 which will showcase everything Xbox. During July, we are supposed to see next-generation video games and one of those titles that are being added into the mix is Halo Infinite.

While the world is going through some changes and we’re all adjusting to a new way of life for what seems like the foreseeable future, those that are interested in video games may be a bit eager to jump into a new IP or pick up on a narrative adventure just to take our minds off the virus. There are still plenty of great games slated to launch this year and Halo fans can be assured that July more news will be coming out for their anticipated release of Halo Infinite.

On a post from the Halo Waypoint website, a small statement was given for Halo Infinite. According to the development team, Halo Infinite will be one of the first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July.

“You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we’re extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July. Get ready.” Halo Waypoint

There is plenty of excitement over July as this will be the stream event in which most of the content showcased was likely supposed to be unveiled during Microsoft’s press conference during E3 2020. Still, we don’t know what video games will be coming in alongside Halo Infinite but we imagine there will be some new reveals and updates on past video game titles. With that said, the pandemic may cause some to worry that there will be a gap for certain games to release. According to a statement given out by Xbox Head, Phil Spencer, 2021 will be the year in which game development may be more affected by this health pandemic.

Source: Halo Waypoint