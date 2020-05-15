Remedy Entertainment Brings Alan Wake To Xbox Game Pass

Alan Wake features the eponymous writer, who has to unravel the dark secrets lurking beneath the surface of Bright Falls, a small town in the Cascade Mountains of the Pacific Northwest. Things go bump at night, Alan’s wife ends up missing and he finds himself on the wrong end of a police manhunt. While the game’s plot is steeped in mystery, the gameplay is strongly focused on action and surviving whatever supernatural entity that ends up in Alan’s way.

This game was a hit and it even sparked a spin-off for players to enjoy called Alan Wake’s American Nightmare. While the game has had a huge following since its release, the development team over at Remedy Entertainment has yet to bring out a new installment. There could be some title potentially being developed for the next-generation console release, the Xbox Series X, but at the moment we don’t have anything officially pointing to a new game.

What we do have is the title’s 10th anniversary and with it comes the Xbox Game Pass release. To celebrate the game’s success the title can soon be enjoyed through Xbox Game Pass which may give players a chance to enjoy the game for the first time ever.

Likewise, there is also the expansion pack coming out for Control which will apparently tap into the Alan Wake IP. For now, you can enjoy the game on Xbox Game Pass when it officially unlocks on May 21, 2020.









Source: VGC