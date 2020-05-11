Diablo 2 Remaster Reportedly Coming Later This Year

The Diablo franchise has been around since 1997 and still to this day we’re getting more video games being added into the series. Currently, there are three mainline Diablo installments, but we know in the coming years we’re going to receive a fourth mainline Diablo video game. However, outside of the mainline installments, there was an announcement of a mobile video game experience coming out called Diablo Immortal, which certainly didn’t have the hyped-up and anticipated crowd reaction when it was first announced. Now it looks like we may have a remastered edition released into the market for Diablo 2.

Diablo 2 released in 2000 and while fans may have missed out on the earlier video games where they instead jumped onto the 2012 release of Diablo 3, we may get a new incentive in trying out the classic. After all, over a decade passed between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 so the earlier video game installment could likely find some new fans along with veterans that would be interested in a revamped release for the game.

A new report has come out from ActuGaming, which is a French news publication that has proved to be reliable for several past reports for video game announcements. This latest report is based on Diablo 2 which is apparently being remastered using an Activision subsidiary studio Vicarious Visions. Likewise the report also claims that this game would see a release into the market later this year which could be the first of Diablo projects coming out in the future.

While nothing official has come out regarding a Diablo 2 remastered edition, we once again can point back to the Diablo Immortal mobile video game in development along with an upcoming Diablo 4 mainline installment. We, of course, can only wait until the official word is out to really dive into a Diablo 2 remastered edition game and break it down to see what changes are being made.

Source: IGN