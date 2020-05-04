SuckerPunch Reveals Ghost of Tsushima

Developer Sucker Punch Studios have taken to Twitter to showcase the awesome dynamic PS4 themes for their upcoming game, Ghost of Tsushima.

When picking up a special edition of a game, or when pre-ordering a game, developers usually offer players with some free goodies. One of the most common freebies is a dynamic theme for PlayStation users. If you’re like myself, then you like changing your theme every now and then; and with Sucker Punch’s upcoming game on the horizon, plenty of fans are wondering what the dynamic theme is going to look like.

Well, the wait is over as Sucker Punch has revealed the dynamic theme for users who both pre-order the game, and those who are planning on picking up a special edition of the game. Both themes are pretty awesome, and like I mentioned before, if you’re a fan of dynamic themes, you’re going to want to check these out!

Check out the PS4 dynamic theme for Ghost of Tsushima down below”

#GhostOfTsushima's Digital Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition include this samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme.



This is in addition to a Dynamic Theme based on our box art for pre-ordering any edition of the game: https://t.co/8RmOe6PUo3



See more at https://t.co/i4d6Nh3c52 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/6lh2L05CCB — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) May 1, 2020

In related news, Sucker Punch’s announced on the PS Blog that ,Ghost of Tsushima has been officially delayed.

Originally slated to release this June, the developers and Sony have decided to delay the project ever so slightly. Ghost of Tshuhima is now expected to release exclusively on the PlayStation 4 come July 17. Learn more about the Ghost of Tsuhima delay right here!

source: Twitter