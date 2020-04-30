Deliver Us The Moon PS4 Launch Trailer Brings A Cinematic Experience

Developer KeokeN Interactive has released the PS4 launch trailer for their critically acclaimed sci-fi game — Deliver Us The Moon.

The long-awaited arrival of the title is finally here on the PS4 and for those sci-fi junkies, I would add this to my library as quickly as possible. Judging from the launch trailer alone, you can see the immersive storytelling being setup in the game.

However, I will note, it looks like it won’t be for everyone, but if you enjoy storytelling, space, and some puzzles — Deliver Us The Moon is your type of game.

Check out the launch trailer for Deliver Us The Moon down below:

Trailer Description:

Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space?



Originally released on the PC platform, the critically acclaimed title will be making its way to the current generation consoles.

The game is boasted for its immersive and gripping sci-fi storytelling and for those who never played the game, or even heard of it, it seems that you should put the game on your radar. If you’re interested in the game, make sure to check out the recently released accolades trailer boasting the game’s major highlights right here!

Deliver Us The Moon is now available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you planning to jump into the sci-fi title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube