Nier: Replicant Receives New Details From Weekly Famitsu Article

Famtisu Weekly has released some new details discussing Square Enix’s highly anticipated ‘remaster’ title, Nier: Replicant.

The article had some key developers that are working on the project discuss some of the remaster features. Iconic and famed developer Yoko Taro was there and had some interesting things to say about the game. Detailed by Game Talk, players can get a glimpse at what they can expect to see when the ‘remastered’ title launches.

Check out some of the highlights from the famitsu article down below:

NieR Repilcant ver.1.22474487139… isn’t supposed to be a remaster but more like a new upgraded version of the game. Nonetheless, the cutscenes’ screenplay and camerawork didn’t change, akin to what a simple remaster would do.

The main appeal of the game will be its additional parts, and this is what the development team is spending the most effort on.

The gameplay will be slightly more action-like so it’s more enjoyable for those who like NieR Automata.

Takahisa Taura is supervising the action gameplay part. In the interview, he explains he likes the original NieR Replicant the way it is and personally doesn’t want to change it much. But Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito and Toylogic wish to change it.

The music of the game was all rerecorded, and the songs, chorus, etc are of higher quality. Longer versions of certain songs were added. The new additional parts will have brand new music, and a lot of voiced lines, probably with the previously mentioned characters voiced by Yui Ishikawa and Natsuki Hanae.

Titled as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, the new updated version of the game is slated to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Square Enix did not announce a release date nor window for the game as of yet, but we did receive a brand new trailer which announces the exciting project! If you have yet to check out the new trailer, click here!

Nier: Replicant is still without a release date, but we do know its coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the games development closely.

Are you excited to relive the original title that kicked off the Nier franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Famitsu via Dualshockers