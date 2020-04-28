Microsoft’s Golden Week Sale is now Live

Today, Microsoft has unleashed a brand new sale featuring deals and discounts on a handful of titles.

Kicking off today, Microsoft’s Golden Week has arrived and offers a variety of deals titles including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Final Fantasy titles. The sale will run from today, April 28 until May 4, so be sure to grab titles while they are on sale. Check out the best deal down below via the good folks over at Gamespot who put the awesome list together.

Best deals at Xbox Store

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass — $20 ( $40 )

) Borderlands 3 – Season Pass — $40 ( $50 )

) Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition — $50 ( $100 )*

)* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $45 ( $60 )

) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition — $64 ( $80 )

) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — $19.79 ( $60 )

) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition — $30 ( $100 )

) Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition — $19.79 ( $60 )

) Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle — $60 ( $100 )

) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $20 ( $40 )

) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $24 ( $40 )

) Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin — $10 ( $40 )

) Diablo 3: Eternal Colleciton — $19.79 ( $60 )

) Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition — $23.74 ( $95 )

) Final Fantasy VII — $8 ( $16 )

) Final Fantasy VIII Remastered — $10 ( $20 )

) Final Fantasy IX — $10.49 ( $21 )

) Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster — $25 ( $50 )

) Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age — $25 ( $50 )

) Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition — $17.49 ( $35 )

) Jump Force – Deluxe Edition — $29.69 ( $90 )

) Kingdom Hearts 3: Re:Mind — $24 ( $30 )

) Little Nightmares Complete Edition — $7.49 ( $30 )

) Megalodon Shark Cash Card — $85 ( $100 )

) Metro Redux Bundle — $9 ( $30 )*

)* Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy — $35 ( $70 )

) NBA 2K20 Digital Bundle — $40 ( $80 )

) Overcooked — $5.09 ( $17 )*

)* Romancing SaGa 2 — $12.49 ( $25 )

) Romancing SaGa 3 — $21.74 ( $29 )

) Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse — $5 ( $20 )*

)* Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $20 ( $40 )

) Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition — $25 ( $100 )

Microsoft is currently offering their Xbox Game service for $1, which is a fantastic deal. The service allows access to a library of titles including the recently announced Dead Redemption 2. Yes, that’s right, technically, you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass for $1 and play Rockstar’s critically acclaimed sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2

What are your thoughts on this new sale? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Microsoft Store via Gamespot