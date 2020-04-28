May 2020 Xbox One’s Games With Gold Titles Revealed

Microsoft has announced their Games with Gold titles for the month of May 2020.

May 2020’s Games with Gold titles will feature a total of four titles, half of being Xbox 360 titles. For the Xbox One, the games will consist of V-Rally 4 Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. Xbox 360 users will receive Sensible World of Soccer and Overlord II. As usual, when it comes to Games with Gold, Microsoft releases their titles strategically in an effort to pace the month better with free games. Check out down below when Xbox users can expect to play each title.

V-Rally 4 ($59.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($59.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr ($39.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One

($39.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One Sensible World of Soccer ($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Overlord II ($9.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Microsoft is currently offering their Xbox Game service for $1, which is a fantastic deal. The service allows access to a library of titles including the recently announced Red Dead Redemption 2. Yes, that’s right, technically, you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass for $1 and play Rockstar’s critically acclaimed sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2.

Source: Xbox Wire