Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot First Boss Battle Episode Set to Arrive on Platforms Tomorrow

Ryosuke Hara, lead producer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot took to the PlayStation Blog to share the excitement of the first boss battle episode arriving to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

The first episode is set to arrive on all platforms tomorrow and will test players gameplay prowess. Lead producer, Hara, goes a little into detail about what players can expect to see tomorrow when the episode launches. One interesting note is that players won’t have had to clear the main story campaign to play this DLC.

As Hara notes, the main purpose of this New Power Awakening DLC is to push players gameplay abilities in the form of Goku and Vegeta. As they get more strength, Super Saiyan God mode will activate, allowing players to deal major damage. But instead of me explaining the DLC, let Hara do it for us!

Check out some details about the highly anticipated boss battle down below:

In this first Boss Battle Episode, players will get a chance to go against the strongest opponents they have faced thus far and further increase their growth and power level. However, please keep in the mind that this DLC Episode does not follow the story from the movie; rather, it will have its own original setting, and will mainly focus on battle gameplay. The main focus of this DLC will be improving strength by following Whis’ training regimen, allowing Goku and Vegeta to awaken a new power and finally challenging the ultimate opponent, Beerus. Players will also be able to fight against a level 250 Beerus from the beginning. Confident players should definitely take on this challenge without undergoing Whis’ training.

In related news, Bandai Namco recently detailed the upcoming DLC for Kakarot earlier this month. If you been out of the loop and are kind of lost, perhaps you should check out our news post that discusses the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC right here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakaort Boss Battle Episode One is set to release on all platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog