Play Madden 20, Bleeding Edge, and More for Free This Weekend During Microsoft’s Free Play Days

Microsoft’s latest Free Play Days are here and will offer Xbox One users access to a handful of titles for free.

Starting Thursday, April 23 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, April 26 at 11:59 p.m. PDT Madden 20, Bleeding Edge, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 will free to play for Xbox One users.

As usual, if you like what you’ve played over the weekend and want to purchase the full game all progress made during the trial will be transferred to the purchased edition. Microsoft notes that all these titles will be on sale after this weekend.

Check out the discounted prices down below:

Microsoft is currently running a promotion for their Xbox Game Pass service which offers membership for $1. The service gives members instant access to a library of titles. If you’re interested in joining the service, you can do so here.

In related news, Microsoft recently trademarked a brand new logo for their upcoming Xbox Series X console. The new logo is simple, modern, fresh, but still has a familiar feeling, which is, of course, a good thing. Check out our full story here.

Will you be playing these titles this weekend? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gamernax for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire