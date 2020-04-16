Analysts Claim High Price And Limited Stock For Initial PlayStation 5 Release

There is a ton of hype still building up for the next-generation console releases. Both Microsoft and Sony are preparing the launch for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. While both are teased with the hardware that has been unveiled, more of the features and changes have yet to be highlighted. However, a new report claims that the PlayStation 5 high price point and limited stock may deter some consumers from picking up a unit at launch.

We’re still eagerly awaiting the big reveal for the PlayStation 5. It seems that with the coronavirus pandemic hitting the world, we’re not finding as many promotional events and marketing ploys for this next-generation console platform. In a new report from Bloomberg, even the DualSense controller reveal was something of an unplanned and hurried unveiling. However, most are eager to see the PlayStation 5 in a non-developer kit form.

Likewise, what most are eager to find out is what the new console can do in comparison to the PlayStation 5. While we did get a breakdown of the hardware running the platform, the features and overall content that would appeal to consumers have yet to be unveiled. According to the report by Bloomberg, they have an idea of just how much this new console will at least cost. If the report proves to be right, we may find the PlayStation 5 to launch at $449 to $549. This may be due to the components being low in stock and supply not necessarily readily available to make mass production for the console.

Because of the coronavirus, there’s a chance we may see a limited supply of PlayStation 5 units release into the market. Furthermore, because of the price point, there may be fewer adopters of the console than when the PlayStation 4 first launched. Another role that may play into how many units are sold is the economy. There’s plenty of people out of work right now because of this health pandemic and with consumers having to further budget to make ends meet, more gamers may keep with the current-generation platforms with the likes of PlayStation Plus memberships or PlayStation Now subscriptions.

Of course, these are simply reports and nothing official has been stated quite yet. We’re constantly on the lookout for when Sony will have a media event online but until then we’re left wondering just when the company is going to make their next promotional move.

Source: Bloomberg