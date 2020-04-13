Journey Finally Receives Release Date for Steam, Set to Launch This June

Indie developers fantastic title, Journey, has finally found its release date for the PC platform and the wait isn’t too much longer.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has took to Twitter to announce the official release date for the critically acclaimed game, which is set to release on Steam, June 11th! Yes, a couple of months left and PC players will finally be able to play the hit 2011 title.

Check out the brand new announcement from Annapurna Interactive down below:

JOURNEY from @thatgamecompany is coming to Steam on June 11. Wishlist here // https://t.co/cqNA9Q46M9 — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) April 13, 2020

About Journey:



A Mysterious World

Alone and surrounded by miles of burning, sprawling desert, you soon discover the looming mountaintop is your goal. The passage will not be easy but this experience of a lifetime will help you discover who you are, what this place is, as you arrive at your purpose.

Journey has players embark on a literal journey (ha), that is filled with twists, emotional impact, and more with its short time frame of gameplay. If you never played the game, and want to see what all the fuss is about, I’d implore you to try the game when it releases this Summer.

Journey has a locked release date for Steam on June 11th. Are you excited to get your hands on the critically acclaimed title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter