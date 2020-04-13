Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy Wallpapers in Ultra HD | 4K

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy wallpapers for 4K, 1080p HD and 720p HD resolutions and are best suited for Desktops, android phones, tablets, ps4 wallpapers, wide-screen displays, laptops, iPad and iPhone/iPod Touch.

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy is a new roguelite action-RPG with players venturing out into a new unexplored land. Embark on a brand new quest, fight off mystical creatures and ultimately track down the mysterious Staff of Yendor to ensure its destruction. If you enjoyed Unexplored then you won’t want to miss out on its sequel when it launches sometime later this year.

Unexplored 2- The Wayfarer’s Legacy 1080p Wallpaper | Unexplored 2- The Wayfarer’s Legacy 720p Wallpaper

Unexplored 2- The Wayfarer’s Legacy 1080p Wallpaper | Unexplored 2- The Wayfarer’s Legacy 720p Wallpaper

Unexplored 2- The Wayfarer’s Legacy 1080p Wallpaper | Unexplored 2- The Wayfarer’s Legacy 720p Wallpaper

Unexplored 2- The Wayfarer’s Legacy 1080p Wallpaper | Unexplored 2- The Wayfarer’s Legacy 720p Wallpaper