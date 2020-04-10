Activision Announces Warzone has Surpassed 50 Million Players

Call of Duty Warzone officially has more than 50 million players, Infinity Ward and Activision have announced on Twitter today

Check out the official tweet down below:

Over 50 million players.



Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/is2kpgRq6U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 10, 2020

The milestone comes to no surprise, as the numbers inevitably continued to grow. Call of Duty: Warzone is currently at the top of the mountain when it comes free to play, battle royale titles as over a short period of time the game skyrocketed to the top with a vast amount of players. In the tweet, Infinity Ward has expressed their gratitude to their fan base as it continues to shatter milestones.

In related news, it is a big week for Call of Duty players as the highly anticipated season 3 has finally arrived. The new season brings a slew of new content to the game including new weapons, operator skins, maps, and much more. Season 3 came with a big update, which you can view the patch notes for here.

