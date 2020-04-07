Dead Cells Announced for Android Devices, Set to Release This June; Pre-Register Available Now

Developer Playdigious has announced some exciting news for Android users who want to partake in one of the greatest rogue simulators in the last couple of years — Dead Cells.

Yes, as you can see from the headline, Dead Cells is coming to Android devices and the wait isn’t too far away. The game is set to launch on the mobile platform on June 3rd and is available to pre-register for right now. The developers note that if you do pre-register, then when the game launches this Summer, you will receive a special 10% launch price.

Check out the official announcement down below:

The wait is almost over!#DeadCells will make its escape to Android devices on June 3rd!

Pre-register now to get notified at the release with a special -10% launch price: https://t.co/CY6a1rpK9T#mobilegames #indiegames pic.twitter.com/YjRaeZV2Fp — Playdigious (@Playdigious) April 7, 2020

In related news, Motion Twin released an animated launch trailer The Bad Seed DLC which is available now. The trailer showcases our hero battling new enemies, and with the power of dying and returning the game has never been more interesting to jump back into. Learn more about The Bad Seed DLC right here!

Dead Cells’ The Bad Seed DLC is now available to purchase on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Are you planning on picking up the critically acclaimed title on Android? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter