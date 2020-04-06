Bandai Namco Announces New DLC Character for My Hero One’s Justice 2, New Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has announced a brand new DLC character for their critically acclaimed anime-based fighting title, My Hero One’s Justice 2!

My Hero One’s Justice 2 has been out for a little bit of time now, and the developers deemed it right to announce the latest DLC character to hit the game. If you’re a fan of My Hero Academia, then you’ll be glad to see the Winged hero — Hawks, making his debut in the recently released fighting title.

In addition to the announcement of Hawks, we also got a little trailer of showcasing the character in action. Check out the announcement of the upcoming DLC character — Hawks in the new trailer down below:

Get ready to soar with the Wing Hero: Hawks coming soon to #MyHeroOnesJustice2!



Takedown villains at blazing speed, just don't blink or you'll miss the battle! MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/zw8wq73T3i — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 6, 2020

If you’re not sure on wether or not to pick up the latest entry in teh series, perhaps the launch trailer for the game will give you an idea of what to expect. My Hero Academia fans will have a ton of fun with this game as it features a ton of characters, new fighting arenas, and plenty of new mechanics. Check out the epic launch trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2 right here!

My Hero One Justice 2 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Are you enjoying the latest entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter