Naughty Dog Shares New Screenshots for The Last of Us Part 2, Check Them Out Here

/ Updates / , , , , , , /

last of us

Despite the unfortunate delay for The Last of Us Part 2, developer Naughty Dog have released a bach of new screenshots for the highly anticipated title.

The new screenshots look absolutely amazing and highly rendered. We get even more close ups from some of our favorite characters — Joel and Ellie. In addition the close up screenshots, we also get a couple of environment-based ones, and they range from hilly mountains to deep foliage forests.

Check out the batch of new screenshots for The Last of Us Part 2 down below:

If you have yet to hear the sad news, Sony has taken to Twitter today to break the news that their highly anticipated sequel exclusive title, The Last of Us Part 2 is getting delayed until further notice.

This comes to a shock to some of us as the game was set to release late next month. However, as we all know, the growing Coronavirus pandemic has made normal living a thing of the past, and Sony has decided to hold back from releasing the game due to logistic reasons.

Source: Sony via Nibel