Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0 Highlights April’s Free PS Plus Lineup

Ahead of what seemed to be an early reveal last week, it has been confirmed and Sony has officially revealed the PS Plus lineup for the upcoming month of April.

In a new blog post, Sony has announced that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0 will be the free games of the month of April. The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise as an early leaked image was circulating the web spoiling the news. Nonetheless, this is a very exciting month for PlayStation 4 players as the lineup includes two, top-notch titles.

PlayStation 4 users with an active PS Plus membership will be able to download both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirty Rally 2.0 beginning next week on Apr.7. If you haven’t already, be sure to download the PS Plus titles for the month of March, which sees Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces take the spotlight.

In related news, yesterday, Microsoft revealed their lineup for the month of April and it is definitely a worthy lineup as well. Project Cars 2 and Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle highlight the lineup. Read more about this news here.

What are your thoughts on this news? Have you played these titles yet? If not, are you excited to experience them? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PS Blog