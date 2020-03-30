Rumors Suggest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster Will Release Tomorrow

When it comes to the Call of Duty franchise, there is never any shortages of games releasing for the IP. We’ve usually seen an installment release each year, however, it looks like there may be more remastered editions launching into the market. It wasn’t very long ago that we got the remastered edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and now rumors have been circulating online that a remaster is coming for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

This all really sparked attention online when a listing appeared for a short period of time on the PlayStation Store. From the listing, it looked like the rumors were correct and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is actually going to see a new release into the market. Much like the original Modern Warfare remaster, this upcoming release will likely just have the campaign and now a new report from Eurogamer claims that the remaster will come out tomorrow, March 31, 2020.

While everything is intact to the campaign, those that want to relive the multiplayer experience will have to turn their attention towards the recent reboot to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series. Likewise, if the sources prove to be real for Eurogamer, this remastered edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been completed for a good while now.

The only thing that has kept the game from making its way out into the marketplace is Activision determining when to actually release the game. If you’re wanting to relive this campaign once again then you’ll want to keep an eye on the digital store listings starting tomorrow. In the meantime, while you wait, there is always the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale game that you can enjoy right now.

Source: Eurogamer