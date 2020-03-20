Fortnite Slurp Legends Pack Unveiled, Bundles Three New Skins for One Price

While being leaked before its initial unveiling, Fortnite’s new Slurp Legends Pack has been revealed and offers three new skins for one packed price.

Check out the trailer down below:

The new Legends pack includes three skins who were already established skins and takes them to turn them in to slurp juice versions of themselves. The pack will cost players 2000 V-Bucks, which is equal to $20. The new Slurp Legends pack is currently available to purchase at the item shop. Are you going to grab these new skins?

“Deep in a secret Slurp facility, an experiment is being conducted with some…slurpy results. Grab the Slurp Legends Pack now!”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a brand new vehicle, Helicopters, is now in the game and will bring a whole new dynamic to the battle royale scene. This new vehicle will allow players to quickly navigate the map in time of need. Will this change the multiplayer for better or worse? Read more about it right here.

What are your thoughts on this pack? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gamernax for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube