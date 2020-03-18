Dead by Daylight Android and iOS Release Date Confirmed for April

The official Twitter account for Dead by Daylight Mobile has announced today that they have found its release date for the upcoming port!

Developer Behaviour Interactive and NetEase has detailed the release date for the mobile port of the game for next month on April 16th! Pre-registration has begun, so if you want to be on top of your game, make sure to sign up! In addition to the announcement, we also got a short 45 seconds trailer teasing a little bit of the mobile gameplay mechanics!

Check out the official announcement from Dead by Daylight Mobile down below:

Your favorite deadly game of cat and mouse will soon be playable in a fully optimized mobile version. Pre-register now to be among the first to experience #DbDMobile. https://t.co/K8e1AVbzJL pic.twitter.com/GuxeFvPXjk — Dead by Daylight Mobile (@DbDMobile) June 20, 2019

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer game that has a group of players completing tasks while avoiding an antagonist monster. In the past, we’ve seen characters from Scream to Texas Chainsaw Massacre enter into the game, but the latest happens to be the dreaded Demogorgon. There are probabl a ton more on the way as well. If you want to learn even more about the critically acclaimed multiplayer title, click here!

Dead by Daylight is set to release on mobile devices — iOS and Android — next month on April 16th! Are you excited for the upcoming mobile port of the game? Let us know int he comments below!

Source: Twitter