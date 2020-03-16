Cyberpunk 2077 Not In Any Threat Of Delay Due To Coronavirus

You are all aware of the coronavirus right now. It’s a pandemic health scare that is all over the world and while most are trying to quarantine from going to events, there are some wondering what this mean for certain productions. We’ve seen move productions halt, video game events postponed or cancelled, and now there are some concern that perhaps we will see some video game titles get delayed as well.

While there hasn’t been anything to report on video game titles being postponed from the virus halting production, we do know that there is one video game title in particular that won’t get hit with a production halt. The anticipated release, Cyberpunk 2077, won’t be delayed due to the virus. Thanks to an official Tweet that was sent out earlier today from CD Projekt Red, we are learning that Cyberpunk 2077 is still aiming for its launch date this September.

Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD PROJEKT RED right now. Here's a short update. pic.twitter.com/aWfHobgtoM — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 16, 2020

According to the statement CD Projekt Red released, the development studio has worked on an assortment of upgrades that allows staff to work safely at their homes in order to help avoid any spread of the coronavirus. As a result, the game should still see a release on September 17, 2020.

This may be a relief for some that were hoping to get the video game later this year. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the potential spread could slow other productions down. Ultimately, the most important matter is the health and safety of employees. In fact, we’re wondering if this health scare may push the launch of the next-generation consoles back after initially being stated for a holiday 2020 release.









Source: Twitter