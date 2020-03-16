Microsoft Showcases The Xbox Series X Controller

When it comes to Microsoft, they have kept the same overall design of the controller throughout the years. Of course, with each generation, there were some slight differences and changes which is what we’d expected with the next-generation Xbox Series X controller. Now a new post on the official Xbox website showcases the new upcoming controller along with some highlights on what was changed this time around.

At first glance, the controller looks relatively the same as the Xbox One controller. With that said, there are a few differences. For instance, there is a new button right on the front of this controller which will act as a quick Share button to allow those that want to showcase their gameplay or perhaps potentially allow users to share a clip of their game to their online media pages.

Another difference right away is that the D-pad has been tweaked. This was done to accommodate several different games which may make use of the D-pad in the sense of players having to input a specific diagonal key press. As a result, this new design will allow gamers an easier time to trigger certain keypresses instead of having the standard D-pad we may be used to seeing.

There are even some new textures added to the triggers and bumpers to this controller. However, Microsoft’s Ryan Whitaker, made mention of a key component to this controller on the Xbox post and that was the size.

“One key area we’re improving is fitting a wider range of hand sizes, especially smaller hands. By accommodating hands similar to those of an average 8-year-old, we found we could improve accessibility and comfort for hundreds of millions more people without negatively affecting the experience for those with larger hands. We did that by rounding the bumpers, slightly reducing and rounding parts around the triggers, and carefully sculpting the grips.”

This controller will apparently be suitable for gamers with small or large hands. It will be interesting to see just how the controller feels when playing it but for now, we at least know that there are no drastic changes that will throw gamers off when moving on to the Xbox Series X.







Source: Xbox